Stock Market Updates: Sensex reclaims 53k, Nifty above 15,850; Tata Steel, Titan top gainers

Indian benchmark indices opened higher amid positive global cues. At 09:18 hours, the 30-share BSE index was trading 153 points or 0.29 per cent higher at 53,005.80, and the broader NSE Nifty was up 44 points or 0.28 per cent to 15,868.85.

Tata Steel and Titan were the top gainers in the Sensex pack, advancing over 1 per cent, followed by ICICI Bank, L&T, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance and SBI.

On the other hand, Axis Bank and HDFC were among the losers.

Benchmark indices ended lower amid subdued global cues on Monday. Sensex declined 123.5 points to 52,852.27 and Nifty slipped 32 points to 15,824.45.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) emerged as net sellers as they sold shares worth Rs 2,376.79 crore on July 26, as per provisional data available on the NSE.