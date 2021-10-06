Stock Market Updates: Sensex rises 100 points, Nifty above 17,850; Bajaj twins top gainers

Indian benchmark indices opened higher amid mixed global cues. At 09:20 hours, the 30-share BSE index was trading 138.47 points or 0.23 per cent higher at 59,883.35, and the broader NSE Nifty was up 39 points or 0.22 per cent to 17,861.30.

Bajaj twins were the top gainer in the Sensex pack, advancing over 1 per cent, followed by Bharti Airtel, NTPC, Power Grid, M&M, Infosys and Tech Mahindra.

On the other hand, Kotak Mahindra Bank and HUL were among the losers.

Benchmark indices ended higher for the second consecutive session on September 5, powered by gains in index heavyweights Reliance Industries, TCS and Infosys amid a largely positive trend in global markets.

Sensex ended 445 points or 0.75 per cent higher at 59,744.88 and Nifty surged 131.05 points or 0.74 per cent to 17,822.30.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,915 crore on October 5, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,868 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.