Stock Market Updates: Sensex slips 100 points, Nifty holds 17,800; TCS tanks 6%

Benchmark indices opened lower amid mixed global cues on Monday. At 9:18 hours, Sensex declined 96 points to 59,963.36 and Nifty slipped 23 points to 17,872.

TCS was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding over 6 per cent, followed by Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech and Infosys.

On the other hand, Power Grid and Maruti Suzuki were among the gainers.

On Friday, Sensex reclaimed the 60K mark as investors turned bullish after the Reserve Bank maintained its accommodative stance in its bi-monthly monetary policy review.

Sensex jumped 381.23 points or 0.64 per cent to close at 60,059.06 and Nifty zoomed 104.85 points or 0.59 per cent to its fresh closing peak of 17,895.20.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 64.01 crore on October 8, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth Rs 168.19 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.