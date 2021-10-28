Stock Market Updates: Sensex slips 200 points, Nifty below 18,200; Tata Steel, Titan top losers

Benchmark indices opened lower amid weak global cues on Thursday. At 9:20 hours, Sensex declined 190 points to 60,953.33 and Nifty slipped 56 points to 18,154.40.

Tata Steel was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding over 2 per cent, followed by Titan, ITC, ICICI Bank, HDFC and Axis Bank.

On the other hand, IndusInd Bank and L&T were among the gainers.

Sensex tumbled 207 points on Wednesday, weighed by losses in Axis Bank, Reliance Industries and Bajaj Finance amid a weak trend in global markets.

Sensex closed 206.93 points lower at 61,143.33 and Nifty fell 57.45 points to 18,210.95.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,913 crore on October 27, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 472 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.