Stock Market Updates: Sensex slips over 150 points, Nifty below 18,000; Zomato in focus

Benchmark indices opened lower amid mixed global cues on Thursday. At 9:16 hours, Sensex declined 188 points to 60,164.44 and Nifty slipped 63 points to 17,953.80.

Tech Mahindra was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding over 2 per cent, followed by HDFC, Axis Bank, HCL Tech, ICICI Bank and SBI.

On the other hand, Tata Steel and Titan were the gainers on BSE.

Indian market fell for the second straight session on Wednesday, dragged by losses in HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and HUL amid a weak trend in global markets. Sensex ended 80.63 points or 0.13 per cent lower at 60,352.82. Nifty fell 27.05 points or 0.15 per cent to 18,017.20.

Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Head of Technical Research, Sharekhan said, "The daily chart shows that the Nifty is witnessing oscillations between the key daily moving averages. The range breakout on the upside will be considered once the index crosses the swing high of 18,112. On the other hand, 17,900-17,920 will act as a near term support zone."

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 469 crore on November 10, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 766 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.