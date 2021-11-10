Stock Market Updates: Sensex tumbles over 300 points, Nifty below 18,000; Zomato in focus

Benchmark indices opened lower amid weak global cues on Friday. At 9:20 hours, Sensex declined 325.58 points to 60,107.87 and Nifty slipped 93.7 points to 17,950.60.

HDFC was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding over 1 per cent, followed by Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, HUL and SBI.

On the other hand, M&M and Sun Pharma were the gainers on BSE.

Benchmark indices ended lower on Tuesday, tracking losses in index-heavyweights HDFC twins, Kotak Bank and Bajaj Finance, despite a positive trend in global markets.

After a volatile trading session, Sensex ended 112.16 points or 0.19 per cent lower at 60,433.45. Nifty fell 24.30 points or 0.13 per cent to 18,044.25.

HDFC Bank was the top Sensex loser, falling 1.66 per cent, followed by HDFC, Bajaj Finance, NTPC, Maruti, Kotak Bank and PowerGrid.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 2,445 crore on November 9, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,417 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.