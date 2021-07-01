Stock Market Updates: Sensex up 100 points, Nifty above 15,750; Vodafone Idea slips 10%

Indian benchmark indices opened flat amid mixed global cues. At 09:18 hours, the 30-share BSE index was trading 68 points or 0.13 per cent higher at 52,550.62, and the broader NSE Nifty was up 26.65 points or 0.17 per cent to 15,748.15.

M&M was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, advancing over 2 per cent, followed by Bharti Airtel, Asian Paints, ICICI Bank and Bajaj Auto.

On the other hand, IndusInd Bank and Infosys were among the losers.

Benchmark indices gave up early gains to end lower yesterday amid profit booking and largely negative trend in global markets. After rallying nearly 400 points intra day, Sensex settled 66.95 points lower at 52,482. Nifty slipped 26.95 points to close at 15,721.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) emerged as net sellers as they sold shares worth Rs 1,646.66 crore on June 30, as per provisional data available on the NSE.