Stock Market Updates: Sensex up 100 points, Nifty above 15,850; Bajaj Auto, UltraTech Cement top gainers

Indian benchmark indices opened higher amid mixed global cues. At 09:20 hours, the 30-share BSE index was trading 146 points or 0.28 per cent higher at 52,983.57, and the broader NSE Nifty was up 42 points or 0.27 per cent to 15,866.05.

Bajaj Auto was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, advancing over 2 per cent, followed by Ultratech Cement, Titan, Tata Steel, HCL Tech and TCS.

On the other hand, L&T and HUL were among the losers.

Benchmark indices logged a strong recovery yesterday as global markets shrugged off fears of rising coronavirus cases across UK, US and most parts of Asia. Sensex ended 638 points higher at 52,837 and Nifty surged 191 points to 15,824.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) emerged as net sellers as they sold shares worth Rs 247.59 crore on July 22, as per provisional data available on the NSE.