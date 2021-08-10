Stock Market Updates: Sensex up 100 points, Nifty above 16,250; Zomato, RIL in focus

Indian benchmark indices opened higher amid mixed global cues. At 09:20 hours, the 30-share BSE index was trading 125 points or 0.23 per cent higher at 54,528.30, and the broader NSE Nifty was up 29 points or 0.18 per cent to 16,287.45.

Kotak Mahindra Bank and HDFC were the top gainers in the Sensex pack, advancing over 1 per cent, followed by M&M, Titan, Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank and SBI.

On the other hand, Power Grid and Nestle India and were among the losers.

On Monday, the benchmark indices closed higher in the first trading session of the week, led by gains in banking stocks. Sensex rose 125 points to end at 54,402 and Nifty advanced 20 points to 16,258.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) emerged as net buyers as they bought shares worth Rs 211.91 crore on August 9 and DIIs offloaded shares worth Rs 716.15 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.