Stock Market Updates: Sensex up 200 points, Nifty above 15,750; ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance top gainers

Indian benchmark indices opened higher amid positive global cues. At 09:18 hours, the 30-share BSE index was trading 245 points or 0.47 per cent higher at 52,617.99, and the broader NSE Nifty was up 70 points or 0.45 per cent to 15,762.60.

ICICI Bank and Bajaj Finance were the top gainers in the Sensex pack, advancing over 1 per cent, followed by NTPC, HDFC, IndusInd Bank, SBI and L&T.

On the other hand, Tech Mahindra and HCL Tech were among the losers.

Benchmark indices closed flat yesterday amid a mixed trend in global markets. Sensex ended 13.50 points lower at 52,372 and Nifty gained 2.80 points to 15,692.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) emerged as net sellers as they sold shares worth Rs 745.97 crore on July 12, as per provisional data available on the NSE.