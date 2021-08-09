Stock Market Updates: Sensex up 200 points, Nifty above 16,300; Vodafone Idea zooms 5%

Indian benchmark indices opened on a volatile note amid mixed global cues. At 09:18 hours, the 30-share BSE index was trading 204 points or 0.38 per cent higher at 54,492.81, and the broader NSE Nifty was up 64 points or 0.39 per cent to 16,302.30.

Tech Mahindra was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, advancing over 2 per cent, followed by Infosys, Asian Paints, Ultratech Cement, HUL, SBI and Power Grid.

On the other hand, Realiance Industries and Kotak Mahindra Bank and were among the losers.

On Friday, the benchmark indices ended lower after four consecutive sessions as investors booked profit in metal and consumer durables shares, amid weak global cues. Sensex ended 215 points lower at 54,277 and Nifty fell 56 points to 16,238.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) emerged as net sellers as they offloaded shares worth Rs 69.37 crore on August 6 and DIIs offloaded shares worth Rs 631 crore, as per provisional data available on the NSE.