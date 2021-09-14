Stock Market Updates: Sensex up 200 points, Nifty above 17,400; Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel top gainers; Zee Entertainment in focus

Indian benchmark indices opened higher amid mixed global cues. At 09:20 hours, the 30-share BSE index was trading 232 points or 0.40 per cent higher at 58,410.11, and the broader NSE Nifty was up 54.65 points or 0.31 per cent to 17,409.95.

IndusInd Bank and Axis Bank were the top gainers in the Sensex pack, advancing over 2 per cent, followed by DRL, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Sun Pharma, Bajaj Finance and ICICI Bank.

On the other hand, Power Grid and Bharti Airtel were among the losers.

On September 13, the benchmark indices closed lower led by losses in index heavyweights Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank.

Sensex ended 127.31 points lower at 58,177 and Nifty slipped 13.95 points to 17,355. Reliance Industries was the top Sensex loser, shedding 2.22 per cent, followed by ICICI Bank, HUL, HDFC Bank, M&M, Ultra Cement, IndusInd Bank and Tech Mahindra.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,419 crore on September 13, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth Rs 559 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.