Stock Market Updates: Sensex up 250 points, Nifty above 15,700; ICICI Bank, Maruti top gainers

Indian benchmark indices opened higher amid positive global cues. At 09:18 hours, the 30-share BSE index was trading 248.53 points or 0.47 per cent higher at 52,634.72, and the broader NSE Nifty was up 80.9 points or 0.52 per cent at 15,770.75.

ICICI Bank and Maruti Suzuki were the top gainers in the Sensex pack, advancing over 1 per cent, followed by Ultratech Cement, SBI, IndusInd Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

On the other hand, Bajaj Finserv and HDFC Bank were among the losers.

Benchmark indices closed lower on Friday amid weak global cues and profit-booking in market heavyweights. Sensex ended 182.75 points lower at 52,386, tracking losses in index majors HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and TCS. Nifty dropped 38.10 points to close at 15,689.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) emerged as net sellers as they sold shares worth Rs 1,124.65 crore on July 9, as per provisional data available on the NSE.