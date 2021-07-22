Stock Market Updates: Sensex up 300 points, Nifty above 15,700; Bajaj twins, Tata Steel top gainers

Indian benchmark indices opened higher amid positive global cues. At 09:20 hours, the 30-share BSE index was trading 248.53 points or 0.47 per cent higher at 52,623.29, and the broader NSE Nifty was up 80.9 points or 0.52 per cent to 15,752.50.

Bajaj Finance was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, advancing over 3 per cent, followed by Bajaj Finserv, Tata Steel, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank and Infosys.

On the other hand, PowerGid and Asian Paints were among the losers.

Sensex and Nifty tumbled for the second straight session on Friday as concerns over growing cases of Delta variant of Covid -19 in UK, US and most parts of Asia impacted global markets. Sensex ended 354 points lower at 52,198, and Nifty fell 120 points to 15,632.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) emerged as net sellers as they sold shares worth Rs 2,834.96 crore on July 20, as per provisional data available on the NSE.