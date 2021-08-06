Stock Market Updates: Sensex up 50 points, Nifty above 16,300; Vodafone Idea zooms 15%

Indian benchmark indices opened flat amid mixed global cues and ahead of RBI policy outcome. At 09:20 hours, the 30-share BSE index was trading 27.7 points or 0.05 per cent higher at 54,520.61, and the broader NSE Nifty was up 22.75 points or 0.14 per cent to 16,317.35.

IndusInd Bank was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, advancing over 3 per cent, followed by M&M, SBI, NTPC, Maruti Suzuki and Sun Pharma.

On the other hand, HCL Tech and ITC were among the losers.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) emerged as net sellers as they offloaded shares worth Rs 719.88 crore on August 5 and DIIs bought shares worth Rs 731.92 crore, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

On Thursday, the equity indices closed at record highs for the third consecutive session, despite profit-booking in the last hour of trade. Sensex ended 123 points higher at 54,492 and Nifty climbed 35 points to 16,294.

During the day, Sensex scaled lifetime peak of 54,717 and Nifty touched a fresh record of 16,349.