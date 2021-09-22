Stock Market Updates: Sensex up 50 points, Nifty above 17,550; Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech top gainers

Indian benchmark indices opened flat amid mixed global cues. At 09:20 hours, the 30-share BSE index was trading 77.5 points or 0.13 per cent higher at 59,082.82, and the broader NSE Nifty was up 23 points or 0.13 per cent to 17,585.60.

Tech Mahindra and HCL Tech were the top gainers in the Sensex pack, advancing over 1 per cent, followed by ITC, IndusInd Bank, NTPC, HUL, Titan, Sun Pharma and Bajaj Finance.

On the other hand, HDFC and Axis Bank were among the losers.

On September 21, the 30-share Sensex ended 514.34 points or 0.88 per cent higher at 59,005.27 and the NSE Nifty zoomed 165.10 points or 0.95 per cent to 17,562. Of 30 Sensex shares, 24 ended in the green.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,041.92 crore on September 21, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 2,167 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.