Stock Market Updates: Sensex zooms 593 points, Nifty at 16,529; IT stocks shine

Indian equity indices ended at fresh record highs today led by gains in index heavyweights TCS, Reliance Industries and HDFC twins. Equity benchmark Sensex rallied 593 points to end above the 55,000-mark for the first time and Nifty advanced 164.70 points or 1.01 per cent to its fresh closing peak of 16,529.10.

The 30-share index rose 593 points or 1.08 per cent to its new all-time high of 55,437.29. It touched an intra-day record high of 55,487.79.

TCS was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying over 3 %, followed by L&T, Bharti AIrtel, HCL Tech, Tata Steel, Bajaj Auto and Reliance Industries.

On the other hand, PowerGrid, IndusInd Bank, Dr Reddy’s, Bajaj Finance and NTPC were among the losers.

"Sustained rebound in IT followed by recovery in financials and consumers aided benchmark indices to defy weak cues from Asian markets and scale fresh records,” said Binod Modi, Head Strategy at Reliance Securities.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul ended in the red.

Equities in Europe were trading on a positive note in mid-session deals.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude fell 0.10 % to $ 71.24 per barrel.

(With inputs from PTI)