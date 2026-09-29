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Stock picks during correction: Coal India, Sona BLW, Blue Star form part of defensive watchlist, says analyst

Stock picks during correction: Coal India, Sona BLW, Blue Star form part of defensive watchlist, says analyst

COALINDIA425.00(0.59%)

Coal India remains range-bound between Rs 415 and Rs 435, with a meaningful breakout expected above Rs 435-440. Investors are advised to stay cautious, await stability and avoid aggressive buying now.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 29, 2026 5:17 PM IST
Stock picks during correction: Coal India, Sona BLW, Blue Star form part of defensive watchlist, says analystSona BLW and Blue Star are also emerging as relative outperformers in an otherwise fragile market.

Coal India Ltd has emerged as one of the few relatively resilient names in a bruised market, with technical analysts identifying it as a favourable stock to watch even as broader sentiment remains deeply risk-averse. The caveat, however, is clear: conviction will likely build only if the stock decisively clears the Rs 435-440 zone, a level being seen as critical for any meaningful upside.

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Selective strength in a weak tape

At a time when selling pressure has gripped the market and gainers have become increasingly scarce, Coal India is standing out for holding its ground. Market expert Vaishali Parekh said the stock is “showing strength,” though she stopped short of calling it a full-fledged trend.

Her assessment was measured. Coal India, she said, is currently trading in a range of Rs 415 to  Rs 435, adding that "only if we see the stock moving above Rs 435,  Rs 440, then I would say this could have some meaning.” That makes the stock less of an outright momentum bet and more of a breakout candidate in the current setup.

More names on the radar

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Coal India is not alone. Sona BLW and Blue Star have also entered the shortlist of stocks showing relative strength despite the broader market’s weakness. According to Vaishali, Sona BLW is “still holding on well,” while Blue Star is another counter investors can track for signs of sustained resilience.

The significance of these names lies less in immediate upside and more in what they reveal about market positioning. In a volatile tape, stocks that refuse to crack often become the first candidates for fresh buying once sentiment improves.

Why caution still dominates

That said, the broader backdrop remains hostile. The wider market has been under pressure from heavy selling, weak breadth and elevated volatility, with only a handful of stocks managing to stay in the green. This has made stock selection far more important than broad-based bullishness.

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Vaishali’s stance reflects that caution. “I won’t be very aggressive. I would rather lie low,” she said, adding that she would “wait for some stability” before considering fresh buying. That message is especially relevant for traders looking to chase isolated green shoots in an otherwise uncertain market.

What investors should watch

For now, Coal India, Sona BLW and Blue Star appear to be part of a defensive watchlist rather than outright high-conviction buys. The near-term strategy is clear: monitor relative strength, wait for confirmation, and avoid confusing resilience with a confirmed trend.

In a market where stability remains elusive, that disciplined approach may matter more than the stock picks themselves.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Sep 29, 2026 5:17 PM IST
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