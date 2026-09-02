Stock to buy for 35% upside: Why Archean Chemical is ICICI Securities' top speciality chemicals pick

ICICI Securities has maintained its 'Buy' rating on Archean Chemical Industries Ltd with a target price of Rs 655, implying an upside of 35 per cent from the current market price of Rs 485. The brokerage has raised its target from Rs 640 while retaining its valuation multiple of 16 times FY28E EBITDA for the core business.
ICICI Securities said Archean Chemical remains its top pick in the speciality chemicals space, citing a favourable risk-reward profile and the potential recovery in its core business. According to the brokerage, improvements in bromine production and the normalisation of bromine prices after three weak years could support earnings recovery. It also expects the salt business to improve in the second half of FY27, while the company's SOP and bromine derivative businesses could provide additional upside.