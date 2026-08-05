Stock trader P.R. Sundar booked in alleged sexual harassment case: Report

Stock market trader P.R. Sundar has been booked by the Ice House police in Chennai. The police case was filed after a woman news anchor employed with a private television channel accused him of sexual harassment, wrongful confinement and criminal intimidation, according to a news report by The New Indian Express. Business Today could not independently verify the news report.

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The First Information Report (FIR) has been filed under five provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including sections relating to sexual harassment, offences against women and criminal intimidation, said Police. An investigation into the allegations is underway, The New Indian Express report said.