Bajaj Finserv Ltd is slated to declare its fourth quarter (Q4 FY26) earnings on Thursday, April 30. The non-banking financial company (NBFC) will also consider recommending a dividend on equity shares, if any, for the financial year ended March 31, 2026 (FY26).

Timings

The quarterly results are expected to be announced during market hours, though the company has not made any official confirmation yet.

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Conference call

Following the Q4 FY26 earnings release, the company is scheduled to hold a conference call later in the day. "This is to inform you that a conference call for analysts/institutional investors will be held on Thursday, 30 April 2026, at 4:30 p.m. (IST) in respect of the financial results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31 March 2026," Bajaj Finserv stated.

Universal Dial-in numbers:

+91-22-6280 1366 | +91-22-7115 8267

Toll Free Number – International

USA: 1 866 746 2133

UK: 0 808 101 1573

Singapore: 800 101 2045

Hong Kong: 800 964 448

Diamond Pass Link: https://services.choruscall.in/DiamondPassRegistration/register?confirmationNumber=7367033&linkSecurityString=3c255edeb1

Brokerage view

"Bajaj Finserv's revenue/PAT is expected to clock a CAGR of 15 per cent/17 per cent in FY26-28, with RoE in the range of 13-14 per cent. Based on SoTP, we arrive at a TP (target price) of Rs 1,900, implying FY28E P/E of 22x," Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd (MOFSL) stated.

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Bajaj Finserv Ltd is the holding company of Bajaj Finance, one of India's largest NBFCs.

Stock performance

At last check on Wednesday, the stock was down 0.31 per cent at Rs 1,774.10. Despite today's drop, it has climbed 8.73 per cent in a month.