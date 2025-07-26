Stocks in focus next week: IndusInd Bank, Mazagon Dock, Kotak Mahindra Bank; here's why

A handful of quarterly earnings, including those from Kotak Mahindra Bank announced this weekend, and many more are scheduled over the next week, including earnings from FMCG giants Hindustan Unilever (HUL) and ITC.

Friday saw the Indian benchmark indices extending their downward trend for the second day in a row. The BSE Sensex closed the day at 81,463.09, down 721.08 points, or 0.88 per cent. The NSE Nifty50 fell 225.10 points, or 0.90 per cent, to settle at 24,837.

Here are a few stocks that would be in focus next week:

Results next week: Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Asian Paints, Tata Steel, NTPC, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Sun Pharma, Bharat Electronics, Larsen & Toubro, Adani Power, IndusInd Bank and Maruti Suzuki are among the companies that will announce their quarterly results next week, data compiled from BSE suggests.

Corporate actions: Stocks such as Wipro Ltd, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Eicher Motors Ltd, DLF Ltd, Balkrishna Industries Ltd, and Coforge Ltd, among others, will turn ex-dates for corporate actions next week, BSE data showed.

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd: Kotak Mahindra Bank on Saturday reported a 7 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in standalone net profit for the first quarter of the FY26, amounting to Rs 3,282 crore.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd: The pharma company has received US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) final approval for carbamazepine extended-release tablets USP, 100 mg, 200 mg, and 400 mg, Alembic Pharmaceuticals said in an exchange filing.

IndusInd Bank Ltd: The bank’s Chief Human Resources Officer and Senior Management Personnel, Zubin Mody, has resigned from the services to pursue new opportunities outside, IndusInd Bank informed stock exchanges.

Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL): Bharat Electronics has signed a contract with the Ministry of Defence valued at Rs 1640 crore (excluding taxes) for the supply of Air Defence Fire Control Radars to Indian Army, the company said in an exchange filing.

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd: Shareholders of Sona BLW Precision Forgings (formerly Sona Comstar) have approved the appointment of Priya Sachdev Kapur as a non-executive director with 99.44 per cent of votes in favour.

IDFC First Bank Ltd: In the latest quarter, the lender reported a significant decline in net profit, down 32 per cent to Rs 462.57 crore, compared to Rs 680.06 crore in the same period last year.

Whirlpool of India Ltd: The company's net profit saw an uptick of 0.7 per cent, rising to Rs 146 crore in the June quarter compared to Rs 145 crore during the same period last year, reported on Saturday.

ITC Ltd: The FMCG major informed stock exchanges that the FMCG major plans to invest Rs 20,000 crores across businesses in the medium term.

Balkrishna Industries Ltd: The company on Saturday reported a 41.16 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in net profit for the first quarter of FY26, amounting to Rs 288.30 crore.

Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd: After market hours, the company reported a 78.4 per cent drop in net profit year on year (YoY) at Rs 63 crore for the June quarter against Rs 292 crore in the same quarter last year.