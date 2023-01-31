Stocks in news: Adani Enterprises, Sun Pharma, Vodafone Idea, BPCL, Tech Mahindra and more

Domestic equity indices ended higher in volatile trade on Monday. BSE Sensex gained 169.51 points or 0.29 per cent to 59,500.41, whereas NSE's Nifty50 Index settled at 17,648.95, gaining 44.60 points or 0.25 per cent. BSE midcap and smallcap indices settled in red, while the fear gauge India VIX spiked over 2 per cent to 17.71-level.

Here’s a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Earnings today

Sun Pharma, ACC, Coal India, Vodafone Idea, Indian Hotels will announce their December quarter earnings today.

Sun Pharmaceutical: In a bid to boost its anti-inflammatory portfolio, global pharma major Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited on Monday announced the acquisition of three brands from Mumbai-based Aksigen Hospital Care, used in post-operative inflammation in patients undergoing minor surgery and dental procedures.

Adani Enterprises: Abu Dhabi-based diversified conglomerate International Holding Co (IHC) will invest $400 million into the follow-on public offer (FPO) of Adani Enterprises. The investment commitment from IHC comes at a time when the mega FPO of billionaire Gautam Adani’s flagship company is struggling to sail through after the massive sell-off in stocks last week.

KEC International: Infrastructure engineering, procurement and construction company KEC International on Monday said it has bagged new orders worth Rs 1,131 crore across its various businesses. The RPG group company’s transmission and distribution (T&D) business has secured orders for projects in India, Africa and the Americas, it said in a statement.

Vodafone Idea: The telco’s shares are in focus today as a meeting of its board will consider raising of funds for the cash-starved telco. "We wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 31st January, 2023, in relation to the said preferential issue of optionally convertible debentures (OCDs) to ATC Telecom Infrastructure Private Limited (ATC ) and to convene the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company to seek approval of the shareholders in this regard," said the telco.

BPCL: The state-owned firm’s consolidated net profit fell 36% to Rs 1,747 crore for the December quarter, compared with Rs 2,579 crore of last year quarter. Revenue from operations rose 13%.

Larsen & Toubro: The infra firm reported a 24.24 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit at Rs 2,552.92 crore for the December quarter compared with Rs 2,054.74 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at Rs at Rs 46,390 crore, up 17 per cent, aided by improved execution in the Infrastructure Projects segment and continued growth momentum in the IT&TS portfolio, the company said.

Tech Mahindra: The IT firm reported a fall in third-quarter profit on Monday, hurt by a moderation in demand and subdued performance at its communications division. The company's consolidated net profit fell 5.3 per cent to Rs 1,297 crore for the quarter-ending December 31, 2022 as against Rs 1,369 crore in the year-ago period.

GAIL India: The state-owned gas utility reported a weak set of earnings for the quarter ended December 2022. Standalone profit plunged 92 percent year-on-year to Rs 245 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 against the net profit of Rs 3,287 crore in the year-ago period.

PNB: The public sector lender’s net profit fell 44% to Rs 629 crore in the three months ended December. The net profit stood at Rs 1,127 crore in the same period last year.

Century Textiles and Industries: The board has approved the allotment of 7.97% unsecured, unlisted, rated, redeemable, NCDs of the face of Rs 1 lakh each for cash at part aggregating to Rs 400 crore on a private placement basis.

