Stocks in news: Adani Green, Bharti Airtel, Hero MotoCorp, Ambuja Cements and more

Domestic equity markets extended their weakness for the second straight session on Tuesday ahead of the US Federal Reserve chair's speech later in the day. Sensex declined 220.86 points, or 0.37 per cent, to 60,286.04 and Nifty50 Index settled at 17,721.50, falling 43.10 points, or 0.24 per cent. However, broader markets ended mixed as BSE midcap index was marginally up and smallcap index settled in the red.

Here's a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Bharti Airtel: The telco reported a 91.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,588 crore compared with Rs 830 crore in the same quarter last year. The telecom operator said its consolidated total revenues for the quarter rose 19.9 per cent YoY to Rs 35,804 crore from Rs 29,867 crore, backed by strong and consistent performance delivery across the portfolio.

Hero MotoCorp: The automaker reported a 4% rise in net profit at Rs 711 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 as against Rs 686 crore in the year-ago period. The company's revenue from operations rose 2% to Rs 8,031 crore.

Ambuja Cements: The firm reported a 46 per cent rise in its standalone profit. Profit climbed to Rs 368.99 crore in Q3 of the current fiscal compared to Rs 252.81 crore in Q3FY22. Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (Ebitda) came in at Rs 715 crore, with a margin of 17.5 per cent.

Adani Green Energy: The Adani Group firm's consolidated net profit more than doubled to Rs 103 crore for the December quarter, rising 110% year-on-year. Total income for the quarter jumped 53% to Rs 2,258 crore in the third quarter.

Astral Ltd: The firm announced a bonus issue of equity shares in the proportion of 1:3, that is, for every three equity shares an investor holds, the company will give out one additional share to eligible shareholders.

The Phoenix Mills: The company reported a net profit of Rs 176 crore against Rs 988 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue from operations came in at Rs 683 crore for the December quarter, compared with Rs 425 crore.

BSE: India's oldest stock exchange said its Board has cleared divestment of 2.5% stake in Central Depository Services (India) Ltd through Offer for Sale (OFS) route.

Aurobindo Pharma: The company's Aurolife Pharma has received a final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) to manufacture and market Diclofenac Sodium Topical Solution USP.

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail: Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail posted highest ever quarterly revenues with 20% growth year-on-year, which is 39% over pre-Covid levels.

Union Bank of India: The lender plans to raise funds via sale of certificates of deposit maturing in one year, news agency Reuters reported. The state-run lender will offer a yield of 7.72% on the issue and has received commitments worth around Rs 1500 crore so far.

Bayer CropScience: The firm reported December quarter net profit at Rs 135 crore as against Rs 84.8 crore in the same quarter of last year.



