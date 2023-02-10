Stocks in news: Adani Group, IRCTC, Zomato, LIC, Voltas and more

Domestic equity markets extended their gains for the second straight session on Thursday. BSE Sensex jumped 142.43 points, or 0.23 per cent to 60,806.22 and Nifty gained 21 pts to 17,893.45. However, broader markets underperformed the headline peers as BSE midcap and smallcap indices settled in the red. India VIX dropped another 4 per cent to 13.04-level.

Here’s a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Zomato: The food delivery giant’s net loss widened to Rs 347 core compared with a loss of 63 crore a year ago. Consolidated revenue from operations surged 75% on year to Rs 1,948 crore.

LIC : The insurer posted a multi-fold growth in consolidated net profit at Rs 8,334 crore for the December 2022 quarter, compared with just Rs 211 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year.

Adani Group: Index provider MSCI said it has cut the free-float designations of four securities of India's Adani group, a move which analysts have warned could impact their index weightings. MSCI said it has reduced the free floats of Adani Enterprises, Adani Total Gas, Adani Transmission and ACC.

IRCTC: IRCTC reported a 22.3 percent on-year rise in standalone profit at Rs 255 crore for the October-December 2022 quarter. Net profit stood at Rs 208.8 crore in the same quarter a year ago. IRCTC's standalone revenue from operations rose 70 percent to Rs 918.1 crore from Rs 540.2 crore in the year-ago period.

Adani Total Gas: The firm posted a 17% growth in consolidated net profit at Rs 150 crore for the December quarter. Revenue from operations rose 27% year-on-year to Rs 1,185 crore for the quarter under review.

Hindustan Aeronautics: The state-owned firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,155 crore for the December quarter as against Rs 933 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year. Revenue from operations came in at Rs 5,666 crore in the last quarter.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation: The company posted a net profit of Rs 172 crore for the third quarter against Rs 869 crore profit in the year-ago period. The average gross refining margins for April-December period came in at $11.40 per bbl.

Voltas: Consolidated total income rose 12% year-on-year at Rs 2,036 crore in the December quarter. The company has reported a loss of Rs 110 crore for the third quarter.

Pfizer India: The firm has appointed Meenakshi Nevatia as an Additional Director and the Managing Director of the company for five years with effect from April 3.

United Breweries: Net profit has more than doubled in the December quarter to Rs 78 crore, logging a growth of 107% year-on-year. Revenues during the quarter stood at Rs 1,449 crore.

Ujjivan Financial Services: The firm reported a net profit of Rs 220 crore in Q3 as against a loss of Rs 151 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year. The company's net interest income rose 69% year-on-year to Rs 753 crore.

Indian Overseas Bank: The lender reported a net profit of Rs 555 crore in the December quarter against Rs 454 crore clocked in the year-ago period.

Suzlon Energy: The firm on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 78 crore for the December quarter, led by higher revenues. Net profit stood at Rs 37.73 crore in the year-ago period. Revenues in the last quarter were at Rs 1,449 crore.

RITES: Transport infrastructure consultancy and engineering firm reported a net profit of Rs 147 crore in Q3 FY23 from Rs 144 crore posted in Q3 FY22.

