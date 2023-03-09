Stocks in news: Adani Group, Kirloskar Oil, Bharat Forge, SBI, Alembic Pharma and more

Domestic indices ended Wednesday’s volatile session on a positive note. Nifty 50 rose 42.95 pts or 0.24% to 17,754.40 and BSE Sensex climbed 123.63 pts or 0.21% to 60,348.09. Bank Nifty gained 226.70 pts or 0.55 to 41,577.10. The top gainers on Nifty 50 were IndusInd Bank, Adani Ports, Adani Enterprises, Bajaj Auto Ltd and Larsen & Toubro while the top losers were Bajaj Finance, Hindalco, Tech Mahindra, Infosys and Apollo Hospital.

Here’s a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Kirloskar Oil

The entities belonging to the late Gautam Kulkarni family and part of the promoter group of Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd have sold nearly 18% stake for Rs 825 crore through block deals.

Bharat Forge

Bharat Forge Ltd through its e-mobility subsidiary, Kalyani Powertrain, inaugurated its first e-bike manufacturing facility at MIDC Chakan on 8 March. The facility has a production capacity of 60,000 units per annum and scalable to 100,000 units per annum.

Aptus Value Housing Finance

The firm has denied reports that Chola Invest is looking to buy a controlling stake in the company.

Jubilant Pharmova

Jubilant Pharmova Ltd has announced the USFDA’s communication assigning inspection classification of ‘Voluntary Action Indicated’ for its API manufacturing facility.

Ramkrishna Forgings

The forging firm has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary RKFL Engineering Industry to implement the resolution plan under Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) for acquisition of JMT Auto. RKFL Engineering is going to engage in the business of forging, pressing, stamping, and roll forming of metal and powder metallurgy.

Arunjyoti Bio Ventures: The company is setting up two beverages plants in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

ISMT

R Poornalingam has resigned as an independent director of the company, with effect from March 8. He resigned due to personal reasons.

Shoppers' Stop

Headquartered in Singapore, Shiseido Asia Pacific Pte Ltd has signed a strategic distribution partnership agreement with Global SS Beauty Brands, a subsidiary of Shoppers Stop, to expand its brand footprint in India. Through the partnership, Shiseido Group will launch its global make-up brand, NARS Cosmetics (headquartered in New York), in second half of 2023 in key cities in India.

Adani Group stocks

NSE has placed Adani Enterprises Ltd, Adani Power, and Adani Wilmar under the short-term additional surveillance mechanism framework with effect from Thursday, according to a NSE circular.

Alembic Pharma

Alembic Pharma announced it has received final nod from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) Prazosin Hydrochloride Capsules.

SBI

SBI has raised Rs 3,717 crore through its third Basel III compliant additional Tier-1 bond issuance in the current financial year at a coupon rate of 8.25%.

NRB Bearings

Ratings agency Crisil re-affirmed the firm’s credit rating for bank loan facilities as AA-/Stable and commercial paper instruments as A1+.

