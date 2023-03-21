Stocks in news: Adani Ports, Ceat, RBL Bank, Rail Vikas Nigam and more

Benchmark indices settled lower on Monday amid a highly volatile trading session. The domestic indices were dragged by metals, technology, automobile, financial services and banks. The 30-share Sensex dived 361 points or 0.62 per cent to close at 57,629 while the broader NSE Nifty index moved 112 points or 0.65 per cent lower to settle at 16,988. Mid and smallcap shares finished on a weak note, with the Nifty Midcap 100 down 1.03 per cent and Nifty Smallcap 100 falling 0.98 per cent.

Here’s a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

RBL Bank

The Reserve Bank of India has imposed a penalty of Rs 2.27 crore on RBL Bank for non-compliance with certain provisions on ‘Internal Ombudsman Scheme, 2018’, ‘Fair Practices Code for Lenders’, ‘Credit card operations of banks’, ‘Managing Risks and Code of Conduct in Outsourcing of Financial Services by banks’ and ‘Recovery agents engaged by banks’. This action is based on the deficiencies in regulatory compliance observed relating to the period FY19 to FY22.

HDFC AMC

US-based GQG Partners has offloaded its part stake in HDFC Asset Management Company (AMC) through open market transactions on Monday.

Rail Vikas Nigam

The company has formed a joint venture with Jakson Green for clean energy EPC projects globally. RVNL being an infrastructure giant and Jakson being into the renewable energy will cater to the need for giga scale EPC clean energy projects in MENA, CIS and AP AC countries.

Dwarikesh Sugar Industries

The board has announced an interim dividend of Rs 2 per share (on face value Re 1 per share) for the financial year 2022-23. The interim dividend outgo will be Rs 37.66 crore.

PVR

Foreign investor Berry Creek Investment has sold its entire stake in multiplex chain operator PVR Ltd via block deal. On the other hand, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund has bought 6.41 lakh shares, SBI Mutual Fund bought 14.69 lakh shares and Societe Generale - ODI lapped up 3.28 lakh shares in the multiplex chain operator at an average price of Rs 1,559.35 per share, amounting in total to Rs 380.37 crore.

Ceat

Anant Goenka has stepped down as MD and CEO of the tyremaker. Arnab Banerjee, currently Chief Operating Officer, will take charge as the new MD and CEO.

Adani Ports

Adani Group said that its engagement with financial institutions over a petrochemical project at Mundra in Gujarat was still ongoing. The group said it was trying to secure financial closure for its project and the operations at the site will start after the closure.

Lupin

Lupin announced that its alliance partner Caplin Steriles has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its abbreviated new drug application Rocuronium Bromide Injection.

Mahindra and Mahindra

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd Farm Equipment Sector (FES) completed the acquisition of a stake in MITRA Agro Equipments Pvt Ltd to raise its shareholding from the existing 47.33% to 100%, making it a wholly owned subsidiary of the company.

Westlife Foodworld

Westlife Foodworld, which operates McDonald's restaurants in west and south India, has announced the elevation of Saurabh Kalra as the Managing Director (MD).

Also read: 1,00,000% rally in 15 years! Here’s how this stock turned Rs 10,000 to Rs 1 crore

Also read: GAIL, HUDCO, Sun TV, NALCO shares to go ex-dividend today; Hind Zinc, SBI Card to consider dividend payout