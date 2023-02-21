Stocks in news: Adani Ports, Vedanta, JK Tyre, HDFC Bank, NHPC and more

Domestic indices on Monday extended their fall to the second straight session, dragged by banking and financials and energy stocks. The momentum in the market was muted, with a negative bias, amid lacklustre cues from global markets. Sensex was down 311 points, or 0.51 per cent, at 60,692 and Nifty fell 100 points, or 0.56 per cent to 17,845. Mid and small cap shares finished on a mixed note, with the Nifty Midcap 100 edging 0.08 per cent higher and smallcap shed falling 0.34 per cent.

Here’s a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

BPCL: The state owned firm plans to raise up to Rs 1,500 crore during the current financial year 2022-23 through private placement of unsecured non-convertible debentures subject to market conditions.

Vedanta: The government has opposed Hindustan Zinc Ltd's $2.98 billion acquisition of assets from the flagship firm of Vedanta Resources, dealing a blow to billionaire Anil Agarwal's plans to trim down the mining giant's $7.7 billion net debt.

InterGlobe Aviation: Promoter Shobha Gangwal informed the bourses that her shareholding in the operator of low-cost airline IndiGo reduced to 2.99%, from 7.04% earlier after selling of 4.05% stake or 1.56 crore shares via block sale on February 16.

JK Tyre & Industries: The tyre maker plans to raise Rs 240 crore by executing a subscription and policy rights agreement with International Finance Corporation for issuance of 24,000 compulsorily convertible debentures (which carries an interest rate of 6% per annum, compounded cumulatively on a quarterly basis) at face value of Rs 1 lakh each of the company to IFC by way of a preferential issue on a private placement basis.

Duke Offshore: The company has received a contract for its vessel Duke Express. It is awarded by a multinational corporation and will be executed in The Republic of Maldives where the vessel will provide support for dredging operations. The vessel will be relocated abroad and the contract will commence in March 2023 for a period of one year plus optional extensions.

GR Infraprojects: The company has emerged as L-1 bidder in the financial bid opening dated 20 February 2023 for two NHAI projects.

HDFC Bank: HDFC Bank is planning its 1st USD-denominated bond sale in 1.5 years. The bank is planning to conduct benchmark sized senior unsecured note sale.

BEML: BEML has inked a MoU with Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) led SPV, which has been shortlisted for constructing the Bahrain Metro Rail Project Phase-1.

Asian Paints: Asian Paints (Polymers), wholly owned subsidiary of the paintmaker , inked an agreement with the Gujarat government to set up the manufacturing facility for Vinyl Acetate Ethylene Emulsion (VAE) and Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) at Dahej.

NHPC: State-owned hydro power giant NHPC has raised Rs 996 crore through the issuance of non-convertible bonds on private placement basis.

Adani Ports: The Adani group firm has paid Rs 1,500 crore loan and promised to repay more as the embattled conglomerate charts out a comeback strategy after a sellout triggered by a damning report by US-based Hindenburg Research.

IndiGo: IndiGo’s domestic market share decline for the fifth consecutive month in January to 54.6%. It carried 68.47 lakh passengers last month.

United Breweries: The Supreme Court has stayed an NCLAT order affirming a fine of Rs 751.83 crore on Heineken’s subsidiary, United Breweries, in the alleged beer cartel case.



