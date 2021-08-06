Stocks in news: Adani Power, Cipla, Maruti Suzuki, Future Retail, Escorts and more

Indian benchmark indices are likely to open on a flat note today as SGX Nifty rose 4 points to 16,315.

On Thursday, the equity indices closed at record highs for the third consecutive session, despite profit-booking in the last hour of trade. Sensex ended 123 points higher at 54,492 and Nifty climbed 35 points to 16,294.

Here's a look at stocks, which are likely to remain in news today.

Adani Power: The company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 278.22 crore in the June 2021 quarter, mainly on the back of higher revenues. The company had reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 682.46 crore in the quarter ended on June 30, 2020, a BSE filing stated.

Cipla: Indian pharma major Cipla on Thursday posted a net profit of Rs 715 crore in the April-June quarter of the current fiscal. The firm's profit after tax (PAT) was up 24 per cent from Rs 578 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

The company registered a 27 per cent YoY jump in revenue from operations at Rs 5,504 crore during the June-end quarter. The pharma firm's earnings before interest, taxes, and amortisation (EBITA) stood Rs 1,346 crore in Q1 of FY22, compared to Rs 1,039 crore in Q1 of last year.

Adani Transmission: The Adani Group company recorded 22 per cent year-on-year growth in consolidated net profit to Rs 433 crore for the April-June quarter. The consolidated revenue grew 18 per cent YoY to Rs 2,499 crore, while EBITDA reached Rs 1,496 crore.

Bharti Airtel: The company launched 'Airtel Office Internet', which is a unified enterprise-grade solution for the digital connectivity needs of small businesses, SOHOs and early-stage tech start-ups. The telecom giant has partnered with Google Cloud and Cisco for 'Airtel Office Internet'. Plans would start at Rs 999 per month, along with a range of add-on services like Static IPs and parallel ringing.

Escorts: The company reported a net profit of Rs 185.2 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2021, up by 101%, as against a profit of Rs 92.2 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal and as against Rs 271.3 crore in the sequential quarter, one of the country's largest tractor manufacturers said in a regulatory filing.

Maruti Suzuki: The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India on Thursday said its total production in July increased by 58 per cent on a yearly basis to 1,70,719 units.

The company had produced a total of 1,07,687 units in the year-ago period, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said in a regulatory filing.

Future Retail: The Supreme Court will announce the verdict on e-commerce giant Amazon's pleas against the merger of Future Retail Ltd (FRL) with Reliance Retail and is likely to decide whether Singapore's Emergency Arbitrator (EA) award, restraining the Rs 24,731 crore deal, was valid under Indian law and can be enforced.