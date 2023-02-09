Stocks in news: Adani Wilmar, Adani Power, LIC, Bharti Airtel, Torrent Power and more

Domestic equity markets settled higher on Wednesday after the RBI's monetary policy committee (MPC) decided to increase its key lending -- repo rate -- by 25 basis points (bps), on the expected lines. The recovery in the markets was also supported by upbeat global cues. Sensex ended 377 points higher at 60,663 and Nifty gained 150 points to 17,871.

Here’s a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Adani Wilmar: The firm's consolidated net profit climbed 16% year-on-year to Rs 246 crore in Q3. Revenue from operations rose 7% year-on-year to Rs 15,438 crore in the December quarter.

Shree Cement: The cement maker logged a 44% year-on-year (YoY) fall in its consolidated profit after tax to Rs 277 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. The company has also declared an interim dividend of Rs 45 per share.

LIC: The insurance major will announce its third quarter results today.

Honeywell Automation India: The company's net profit rose 18% year-on-year to Rs 106 crore for the three months ended December quarter, while revenue from operations surged 18% to Rs 1,017 crore, when compared with previous year.

Adani Group: The Group is planning to prepay a $500 million loan due next month to a group of foreign banks including Barclays Plc and Standard Chartered, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday. Barclays Plc, Standard Chartered Plc, and Deutsche Bank AG are among the banks that lent the group $4.5 billion to finance the purchase of Holcim cement assets last year, the report said. A portion of that loan is due on March 9.

Adani Power: The firm reported a 96% fall in consolidated net profit at Rs 9 crore for the December quarter. Revenue from operations climbed 45% year-on-year to Rs 7,764 crore in the last quarter.

Bharti Airtel: Airtel and Vultr have announced a strategic partnership to offer cloud solutions to enterprises in India. Airtel will offer Vultr’s extensive suite of cloud solutions to its enterprise customers, especially those in the digital space.

Escorts Kubota: The Farm and construction equipment manufacturer posted a 6.7% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 181 crore in the third quarter ended December. Consolidated revenue from operations in Q3 stood at Rs 2,291 crore.

Zomato: The online food platform will announce its third quarter results today.

Torrent Power: The firm acquired Airpower Windfarms for Rs 21.74 crore. Upon acquisition, the company will have the right to appoint Directors on the board of sellers.

Piramal Enterprises: The company reported a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 3,545 crore for the third quarter ended December. Its total assets under management (AUM) stood at Rs 64,867 crore.

Tata Consultancy Services: The IT firm has announced an expansion of its long-standing partnership with Phoenix Group, UK’s largest long-term savings and retirement provider, to digitally transform the latter’s ReAssure business.

