Stocks in news: Anand Rathi Wealth, Vodafone Idea, ITC, Vedanta and more

The Indian market is likely to open lower today as SGX Nifty fell 153 points to 17,308. Here's a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Anand Rathi Wealth: The share of wealth management player will list today. The company raised Rs 660 crore via its IPO in the range of Rs 530-550.

Vodafone Idea: The telco has announced a limited period free offer for subscribers to stream music, courtesy a tie-up with Hungama Music. The tie-up will also see 52 live events being held over the next year.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation: The state owned firm said it has joined hands with Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) for an electrolyser technology for green hydrogen as it eyes net-zero emissions by 2040.

Vedanta: Billionaire Anil Agarwal's mining group Vedanta has withdrawn cases in the Delhi High Court as well as before an international arbitration tribunal to settle a Rs 20,495 crore retrospective tax dispute with the government. Post slapping of a Rs 10,247 crore tax demand on UK's Cairn Energy Plc for alleged capital gains made on a 2016 internal reorganisation of its India business, the Income Tax Department had sought Rs 20,495 crore in taxes from Cairn India for failing to deduct tax on capital gains made by its British parent.

Bank of Baroda: The state-owned lender has unveiled the wearable line of products for small-ticket payments up to Rs 5,000 through the BoB World Wave in association with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). Raymond: The leading fabric and apparel manufacturer plans to raise Rs 100 crore from market via non-convertible debentures (NCDs). The company's board will meet on December 17 to consider and approve the NCDs

SecureKloud Technologies: Healthcare Triangle Inc., USA, a step-down subsidiary of SecureKloud Technologies, has acquired DevCool Inc., USA, an electronic health record (EHR) focused healthcare IT and managed services company.

ITC: The FMCG conglomerate will hold its first-ever analyst day meeting with several analysts and institutional investors today.

Infosys: Market regulator Sebi has passed a confirmatory order against an Infosys employee and his connected person, who was an employee of Wipro Ltd, in a matter related to alleged insider trading in Infosys shares.

Shriram Group: Shriram Capital and Shriram City Union Finance will merge with Shriram Transport Finance Company as part of the restructuring of the Shriram Group. The new entity, which will be the largest retail non-banking financial company (NBFC) in India, will be named Shriram Finance Ltd.

PB Infotech (PolicyBazaar): The company's board has cleared a proposal to incorporate a wholly owned subsidiary to carry on business of account aggregator - which will be licenced by the Reserve Bank of India.

Edelweiss: Diversified financial group Edelweiss said it has raised stake in its associate company - Edelweiss Wealth Management (EWM) to 44.16 per cent. PAG, a leading Asia-focused investment group, continues to be the majority shareholder in EWM with 55.84 per cent stake.

M. K. Exim (India): The board of the firm will meet on December 21 to consider a proposal for bonus issue of equity shares.

MCX: The largest commodity exchange has unveiled trading on nickel options, making it the third base metal derivatives on its platform. The exchange already offers base metal options on futures in copper and zinc and option contracts in gold, silver and crude.