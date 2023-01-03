Stocks in news: Bajaj Auto, Nazara Technologies, Dabur, Zomato and more

Benchmark indices ended higher in the first trading session of 2022, led by a rally in metal and banking stocks. Sensex rose 327 points to end at 61,167 and Nifty gained 92 points to close at 18,197. Tata Steel (1.39%), Tata Motors (1.85%), ICICI Bank (1.08%), M&M (1.38%), RIL (1.06%), and Infosys (1.03%) were the top Sensex gainers.

Here’s a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Bajaj Auto: The company reported a 22% fall in total sales to 281,486 units in December. Total two-wheeler sales declined 23% to 2,47,024 units last month. In the domestic market, two-wheeler sales dipped 2% to 1,25,525 units, while exports fell 36% to 1,21,499 units.

M&M Financial: Total loan disbursals in December rose 67% on year to Rs 4,650 crore. The Q3 disbursements at approximately Rs 14,450 crore, registered a growth of 80% YoY.

Nazara Technologies: The government has proposed self-regulatory bodies for online gaming companies operating in the country. The proposal came after a recommendation by a government panel on creating a regulatory body to classify online games as based on skill or chance, introduce rules to block prohibited formats and take a stricter stance on online gambling.

South Indian Bank: Gross advances climbed 18% on year to Rs 70,168 crore in the quarter ended December. Total current account savings account (CASA) as on December 31 stood at Rs 30,699 crore, up 9% from the year-ago period.

Dabur India: The proposed acquisition of a 51% stake in Badshah Masata was completed on Monday. Badshah Masala has become a subsidiary of the company.

Indian Bank: The bank has raised lending rates, including the marginal cost of funds-based lending rates (MCLR), by up to 25 basis points. The new rates are effective from January 3.

Likhitha Infrastructure: The company has won orders worth Rs 120 crore from various oil and gas distribution companies during the quarter ended December.

Zomato: Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer Gunjan Patidar has resigned on Monday. Patidar was one of the first few employees of Zomato and built the core technology systems for the company.

HFCL: The company has bagged orders worth Rs 95.38 crore from Reliance Industries’ subsidiary Reliance Projects & Property Management Services to supply optical fibre cables.

Vaxfab Enterprises: Shares of Vaxfab Enterprises will trade ex-rights for rights issue of 6 shares for every 1 share held at the rate of Rs 18 per share.

Vivanta Industries: The company’s board will meet to consider fundraising through preferential share issue.

Kamavati Finance: The company’s board will consider stock split today.

Caspian Corporate Services: The company’s board meeting is scheduled to consider fundraising through preferential issue of shares.

