Stocks in news: Bharti Airtel, Asian Paints, HUL, IndusInd Bank and more

Benchmark indices settled higher for the second straight session on Wednesday, thanks to buying in the HDFC twins, Larsen & Toubro, ICICI Bank and Bharti Airtel. Sensex gained 390.02 points, or 0.64 per cent, to close at 61,045.74. Nifty settled the day at 18,165.35, up 112.05 points or 0.62 per cent.

Here’s a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

IndusInd Bank: The lender reported a nearly 69% year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit for the December quarter at Rs 1,959 crore. Net interest income in the quarter rose 19% YoY to Rs 4,495 crore.

Asian Paints: The board will meet to consider and approve December quarter earnings.

Hindustan Unilever: The company’s board will meet to consider and approve December quarter earnings.

HCL Technologies: Shares of the company will trade ex-dividend for the Rs 10 dividend per share announced last week.

Persistent Systems: The company reported a 35% year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit to Rs 237.9 crore in Q3. It reported a 45.4% rise in revenue to Rs 2,169.3 crore.

Oracle Financial Services Software: Consolidated net profit in Q3 was flat on year and 10% higher sequentially at Rs 437 crore. Revenue rose 14% on year and 5.3% on quarter to Rs 1,450 crore.

KDDL: The board has cleared buyback of up to 1,75,000 shares worth Rs 21 crore at Rs 2,100 apiece.

Alok Industries: The textile manufacturing company's consolidated net loss widened to Rs 250 crore in the December quarter, from Rs 900,000 a year ago. Revenue fell 20% on year to Rs 1,706 crore.

Bharti Airtel: The telco announced that it would invest Rs 2,000 crore for setting up a large hyperscale data centre in Telangana.

InterGlobe Aviation: IndiGo will add 16 special flights starting Thursday to meet rising demand for air connectivity. The Indian operator is also set to add an additional 12 flights to its winter schedule, starting February 1, taking the total of new flights to 28.

Havells India: The company’s board will consider and approve the earnings for the quarter and the nine months ended December, and also approve interim dividend today.

South Indian Bank: The lender will raise its marginal cost of funds-based lending rates (MCLR) by 10 basis points across tenures from Friday. The revised rates on the bank's loans will be in the range of 8.45-9.20%.

Rallis India: The company reported a 43% fall in Q3 net profit to Rs 22.55 crore. Revenue from operations marginally rose to Rs 630.39 crore from Rs 628.08 crore in the same period year ago.

IIFL Wealth Management: The company’s board is scheduled to meet to consider and approve the earnings for the quarter and the nine months ended December, interim dividend, bonus share issue, and stock split.



