Stocks in news: Bharti Airtel, Vedanta, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Wipro and more

On Tuesday, Indian market snapped four-day losing streak, backed by gains in metals and PSU bank stocks. Sensex ended 198.44 points higher at 58,664.33 and Nifty rose 86.80 points to 17,503.30.

Here are the stocks that are likely to be in focus today.

Bharti Airtel: Ratings agency Moody's Investors Service on Tuesday raised the rating outlook of Bharti Airtel Ltd and its subsidiary Bharti Airtel Int'l (Netherlands) to positive from stable.



It also affirmed Bharti Airtel's Ba1 corporate family rating (CFR) and senior unsecured rating, as well as the Ba1 rating on the backed senior unsecured notes issued by Bharti Airtel Int'l (Netherlands) B.V.



"The outlook change to positive reflects Bharti's improving operating performance and credit metrics which, if sustained, could support an upgrade to investment grade within the next 12-18 months," Moody's Senior Vice President Annalisa Di Chiara said.

Telecom stocks: The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Tuesday released subscriber data for the month of September 2021. Airtel added 2.74 lakh mobile subscribers in September while Jio and Vodafone Idea lost 1.9 crore users and 10.77 lakh subscribers respectively. Airtel gained a 0.08 per cent market share of wireless subscribers, while Reliance Jio's user base declined 4.29 per cent in September.

Vedanta: Promoters Vedanta Netherlands Investments B.V. acquired 5,00,14,714 equity shares and Twin Star Holdings bought 8,78,72,748 equity shares in the company.

Wipro: Telefonica and Wipro Limited announced an agreement to initiate the transformational journey towards Network Operations by introducing Continuous Integration,Continuous Deployment and Continuous Testing (CI/CD/CT) in Telefonica’s German and Brazilian markets, with the perspective of expansion to Spain and UK.

Coal India: The board of the company will consider and approve payment of interim dividend for 2021-22 on November 29, 2021.

Equitas Small Finance Bank Limited: The SFB announced its partnership with HDFC Bank, India’s largest private sector bank, for the launch of its new co-branded credit cards. The credit cards will be available for Equitas Small Finance Bank’s customers, with an aim to provide them with the facilities of the banking ecosystem. The partnership draws on HDFC Bank's strengths as India’s leading issuer of credit cards and superior customer engagement to extend best-in-class services to Equitas’ customer base.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited: The merger talks between Zee Entertainment Enterprises and Sony Pictures are in final stages of stitching up, said Punit Goenka, MD and CEO of Zee Entertainment Enterprises on Tuesday.