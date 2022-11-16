Stocks in news: Bikaji Foods, TCS, Nykaa, Global Health and more

The Indian equity market closed higher on Tuesday tracking foreign fund inflows amid a positive trend in global markets. Sensex climbed 248.84 points or 0.40 per cent to close at a record high of 61,872.99-surpassing its previous closing peak of 61,795.04 on November 11. Nifty too advanced 74.25 points or 0.41 per cent to end at 18,403.40. Of 30 Sensex stocks, 21 ended in green.

Here’s a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Bikaji Foods International: The snack maker will make its debut on Dalal Street on Wednesday. The company's Rs 881 crore IPO was held between November 3-7 as the shares were sold between Rs 285-300 apiece. The IPO was subscribed 26.67 times.

Global Health: The operator of Medanta hospitals will get listed on Wednesday after the company's Rs 2,206 crore initial public offering was held between November 3-7 in the price band of Rs 319-336 apiece. The issue was subscribed about 9.6 times.

Tata Consultancy Services: TAP Air Portugal, the flag carrier airline of Portugal, has picked TCS as a strategic partner, to accelerate its digital transformation and drive innovation. The company will establish an Airline Digital Center in Portugal, with deep domain knowledge of the airline industry, solution architects and technology experts.

Godrej Properties: The realty firm has achieved sales worth Rs 500 crore in its new housing project at Pune. In September, the company had launched its new project 'Godrej Woodsville' in Hinjewadi, Pune.

FSN E-Commerce Ventures: Segantii India Mauritius sold 33,73,243 shares of Nykaa's parent for Rs 67.2 crore at an average price of Rs 199.24 through open market transaction, according to the bulk deal data available with NSE. Hermes Investment Funds Public Ltd Company bought 25,82,921 shares of the company.

IIFL Wealth Management: The financial services firm has completed the acquisition of a 91 per cent stake in MAVM Angels Network (MANPL), which was executed in July this year via a share purchase and shareholders' agreement with MANPL and make it a subsidiary.

BHEL: The Navratna defence PSU has inked an agreement with Yantra India (YIL), a defence PSU for co-operation in the areas of ammunition hardware and military grade components to jointly address the requirements of Indian defence and export markets.

Alstone Textiles (India): Investor Paschim Finance and Chit Fund Pvt Ltd offloaded another 1.35 lakh shares in the company at an average price of Rs 259.6 per share. Another investor Victory Software also sold 1.45 lakh shares in the company at the same price.

Also Read: Global Health, Bikaji Foods to list on bourses today: GMPs suggest decent listing gains

Also Read: Motherson Sumi Wiring will go ex-bonus, CAMS ex-dividend; Bikaji, Global Health IPO listings & more