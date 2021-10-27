Stocks in news: Cipla, Bajaj Finance, ITC, Axis Bank, Titan, Torrent Pharma and more

Indian benchmark indices are likely to open flat amid mixed global cues.

Benchmark indices closed higher for the second straight session on Tuesday, buoyed by shares of Reliance Industries, Kotak Bank and Bajaj Finance amid a largely positive trend in global markets.

Sensex ended 383.21 points higher at 61,350 and Nifty surged 143 points to 18,268.

Here are the stocks that are likely to be in focus today.

Cipla: Drug maker Cipla reported a 7 per cent year-on-year rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 711 crore during the July-September quarter.



The company's revenue from operations grew 10 per cent to Rs 5,520 crore, while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 4 per cent to Rs 1,226 crore. EBITDA margin for the quarter stood at 22.2 per cent.



Revenue from India operations grew 16 per cent to Rs 2,416 crore, led by sustained volume traction across core therapies and COVID-19 portfolio contribution normalising in-line with expectations, the company said in a release.



Bajaj Finance: The company reported a 53 per cent year-on-year increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 1,481 crore during July-September quarter. The company's net interest income (NII) rose 28 per cent to Rs 5,335 crore during the quarter.



The company's assets under management (AUM) rose 22 per cent to Rs 1,66,937 crore at the end of September quarter of 2021 from Rs 1,37,090 crore as of September 30, 2020.



On asset front, gross NPA and net NPA stood at 2.45 per cent and 1.10 per cent, respectively, during the quarter, as against 2.96 per cent and 1.46 per cent at the end of preceding June quarter.

Axis Bank: The bank reported an all-time high quarterly profit of Rs 3,133 crore in Q2 FY22, recording an 86 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth, as compared to Rs 1,683 crore profit in Q2 FY21.

The high profit can be attributed to strong CASA (current account savings account) and fee performance, accelerating loan growth in focus segments, limited restructuring, improving asset quality, and resilient balance sheet, the private lender said.

The bank's operating profit for the quarter was Rs 5,928 crore, while the core operating profit was Rs 5,456 crore. The bank's net interest income (NII) grew 8 per cent YoY to Rs 7,900 crore from Rs 7,326 crore in Q2 FY21. The net interest margin (NIM) for Q2 stood at 3.39 per cent.

Torrent Pharma: The company reported profit of Rs 316 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 310 crore in Q2FY21, revenue increased to Rs 2,137 crore from Rs 2,017 crore YoY.

Larsen & Toubro, ITC, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Auto, Titan Company, Lupin, Maruti Suzuki India, PNB among others, will release their September quarter earnings today.