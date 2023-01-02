Stocks in news: Coal India, Tata Motors, Reliance Power, Shriram Finance and more

Indian benchmarks Sensex and Nifty closed on a negative note on Friday in the last trading session of 2022. Sensex fell 293 points to end at 60,840 and Nifty lost 85 points to close at 18,105. ICICI Bank (1.74%), Bharti Airtel (1.56%), HDFC (1.30%), ITC (1.22%), Nestle India (1.12%) and L&T (1.15%) were the top Sensex losers.

Here’s a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Coal India: Total coal output in December rose 10.3% on year to 66.4 million tonne. The offtake grew 3.6% to 62.7 million tonne.

MOIL: The company logged the best production in December at 141,321 tonne, rising 18% from November. Sales at 164,235 tonnes for the month grew by around 91% over November. Further, the company has raised prices across grades in the range of 2.7-15% effective Sunday.

Maruti Suzuki India: The company’s total vehicle sales in December fell 9% to 139,347 units. Domestic sales fell over 10% to 117,551 units. The shortage of electronic components had some impact on the production of vehicles, mainly in domestic models.

Tata Motors: Total domestic sales in December climbed 10% to 72,997 units. Continued focus on retail during the quarter resulted in retail sales surpassing wholesale sales by 13% in December, and by 6.3% in Q3. Passenger vehicle sales increased 14% on year last month to 40,407 units.

Aksh Optifibre: The company through a one-time settlement deal has repaid the outstanding dues to Punjab National Bank. Under the settlement, the company has paid Rs 5.5 crore to the lender.

Max India: Fire incident at its Care Home facility in Greater Kailash II, New Delhi on Sunday led to the death of two of its residents.

Also Read: Nifty likely to see rangebound trading amid lack of directional cues

Bank of India: The bank has raised its marginal cost of funds-based lending rate by 10-15 basis points across loan tenures from Sunday. The revised rates on the loans will be in the range of 7.30-8.50%.

Reliance Power: The company has allotted 22.8 crore shares to promoter Reliance Infrastructure Ltd. With this, the parent owns 22.7% stake in the company. The shares were allotted on conversion of debt into equity.

RITES: The transport consultancy and engineering firm has inked a pact with KIIFCON to jointly explore, identify, secure, and execute consultancy projects. As part of the pact, both companies will work as partners to provide consultancy for transport and infrastructure projects in various sectors, including airports, urban transport (metros) and railways across the domestic and international market.

Sanghi Industries: The company’s board will meet to consider and approve modifications to the terms of non-convertible debentures issued by the company.

Shriram Finance: The company has secured long-term funding of $100 million from Asian Development Bank (ADB). The $100 million External Commercial Borrowing (ECB) is a 5-year loan.