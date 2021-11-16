Stocks in news: Dr Reddy's, Escorts, Apollo Tyres, Vodafone Idea and more

Benchmark indices ended marginally higher on Monday as rise in WPI inflation capped early gains despite a positive trend in global markets.

Sensex ended 32.02 points higher at 60,718 and Nifty rose 6.70 points to 18,109. PowerGrid was the top Sensex gainer, rising over 3 per cent, followed by ITC, Asian Paints, Nestle India and Kotak Bank.

Here are the stocks that are likely to be in focus today.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories: DRL, one of a handful of Indian drug companies licensed to make a new COVID-19 pill developed by Merck, said it was open to making a similar pill from Pfizer, thought to be even more effective.

The new drugs, which unlike vaccines can be used to treat patients once they contract coronavirus infection, are expected to be a huge market. Merck has given out licenses to manufacturers in developing countries to ensure a swift global supply, and companies are hopeful that Pfizer will do the same.

Vodafone Idea: Vodafone Idea is evaluating the option of converting interest dues arising out of the deferment of statutory payments into equity, a senior company official said on Monday.

The company is also in talks with banks and investors for raising funds and part of the proceeds is likely to be utilised towards meeting obligations related to debt maturing this fiscal, Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL) Chief Financial Officer Akshay Moondra said during the company's earning call.

Ashok Leyland: Hinduja group flagship Ashok Leyland is working on hydrogen-powered commercial vehicles and a team is currently engaged in developing them, a top official said on Monday.

For the time being, the company would stick to the Rs 750 crore earmarked for taking up the capital expenditure plan this financial year.

Apollo Tyres: The company will further hike prices by 3-5 per cent in the third quarter of this fiscal to offset the impact of rising commodity prices. It had already taken an average increase of around 9 per cent in tyre prices till September this year.

Escorts: The company will increase its tractor prices from November 21. "There has been a steady rise in commodity prices necessitating a price hike to offset the impact of the continuing inflation. The increase in prices would vary across models and variants," Escorts said.

Bharti Airtel: The company has partnered with US-based Mavenir for open radio access network (Open RAN)-based fifth generation or 5G field trials in the mmWave and mid-band at Chandigarh tri-city.

Ruchi Soya: Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd reported a 29.6 per cent year-on-year jump in net its net profit to Rs 164 crore for the second quarter of the current fiscal.