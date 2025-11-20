Stocks in news: Groww, Infosys, KEC International, NBCC, Varun Beverages and more 

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended sharply higher on Wednesday led by a strong uptick in IT stocks that helped lift overall market sentiment. Sensex rose 513.45 points, or 0.61 per cent, to settle at 85,186.47, while the Nifty50 also climbed 142.60 points, or 0.55 per cent, to end at 26,052.65.

HCL Technologies rose 4.32 per cent to Rs 1,663.70. Infosys followed with a 3.74 per cent gain, while TCS, Hindustan Unilever, Sun Pharma and Titan advanced 1.99 per cent, 1.60 per cent, 1.39 per cent and 1.27 per cent, respectively.

Infosys

IT major Infosys will open its Rs 18,000 crore share buyback on November 20. The buyback window closes on November 26. The buyback involves repurchase of up to ten crore fully paid-up equity shares at a fixed price of Rs 1,800 each. Eligible investors are those who held Infosys shares as of the record date, November 14.

Samman Capital

Samman Capital clarified that there were no open investigations pertaining to the allegations in the PIL against SCL with any investigative agencies such as CBI, ED, EOW or any regulatory/ statutory bodies viz RBI, NHB, SEBI, MCA, SFIO etc. The company's stock fell as much as 14% on Wednesday.

NTPC

State-owned power firm NTPC said its step-down subsidiary NTPC Renewable Energy has started commercial supply of electricity from a part of the capacity of 75.50 MW out of the 1,255 MW Khavda-I solar PV project in Gujarat. The total installed and commercial capacity of the NTPC group has become 84,924 MW.

KEC International

KEC International said the company sees "no bearing" on the execution of existing contracts from Powergrid. The statement comes after the company was excluded from participating in future tenders by the state-owned transmission player.

Groww

Shares of stock broker Billionbrains Garage Venture (Groww) are in focus as the stock saw heavy selling pressure on Wednesday. The stock ended 10% lower in the previou session.

BPCL

State-owned insurer Life Insurance Corp (LIC) has trimmed its holding in refiner Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), trimming its stake from 8.75% to 6.75%.

RIL

Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL), the FMCG arm of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), has entered India’s growing pet-care market with the launch of Waggies, a new pet food brand.

Mahindra Holidays

Shares of Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India Ltd. are in focus today after the frim said has received board approval for a significant move into the leisure hospitality sector, with a planned investment of approximately ?1,000 crore through its subsidiary, Mahindra Hotels and Residences India Ltd.

NBCC

The company has won an order worth Rs 2,966.1 crore from the Nagpur Metropolitan Region Development Authority for project management consultancy for the development of Naveen Nagpur under NMRDA – Phase 1.

CG Power and Industrial Solutions

The company said it has received a tax demand notice worth Rs 365 crore from the Income Tax Department for Assessment Year 2018–19. The final assessment order includes various disallowances and additions, resulting in a tax demand of Rs 365.37 crore. The firm will file an appeal against these disallowances/additions.

Varun Beverages

Shares of Varun Beverages Ltd, the largest PepsiCo franchise bottler outside the United States, are in focus today after the firm announced the incorporation of a wholly owned subsidiary in Kenya—VBL Industries (Kenya) Limited—aimed at strengthening its African operations.