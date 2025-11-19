Stocks in news: Groww, TCS, Infosys, HUL, Azad Engineering and more 

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty snapped their six-day winning streak on Tuesday. Sensex slipped 277.93 points, or 0.33 per cent, to settle at 84,673.02, while the Nifty50 closed 103.40 points lower, or 0.40 per cent, to finish at 25,910.05.

HDFC Bank, Infosys, ICICI Bank, L&T and Eternal, contributed heavily to the Sensex’s decline.



Here's a look at stocks that are likley to remain in news today.

HUL

FMCG major Hindustan Unilever (HUL) has fixed December 5 as the record date for the demerger of its ice-cream business into a new entity -- Kwality Walls (India). The date will help indentify the eligible HUL shareholders entitled to receive KWIL equity shares. The demerger scheme is scheduled to be effective on December 1.

TCS

TCS has been chosen by the National Health Service (NHS) Supply Chain for application development support and maintenance of its core business systems and cloud infrastructure platforms, over 5 years. The IT major will deploy a host of cloud and AI-enabled solutions to modernise NHS Supply Chain’s IT systems and increase overall operational efficiency.

Azad Engineering

The firm said it has inked an agreement with Pratt & Whitney Canada Corporation to develop and make aircraft engine components. The Hyderabad-based company did not disclose the value of the order.

Infosys

IT services company Infosys' Rs 18,000-crore share buyback window will open on November 20 and will close on November 26. The company received shareholders' nod on November 6 for the share buyback of up to ten crore fully paid-up equity shares. Tye buyback price is Rs 1,800 from the shareholder who had the company shares as on the record date of November 14.

Escorts Kubota

The agricultural and construction equipment maker has unvelied its third-generation Ride-On Rice Transplanters—KA6 and KA8—under the Kubota brand across seven states: Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, and Telangana.

Sequent Scientific

Carlyle portfolio companies Sequent Scientific and Viyash Life Sciences have received nod for their planned merger from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Tuesday, according to a report.

Nucleus Software Exports

The Board has reappointed Parag Bhise as CEO & Whole-time Director of the company for an additional two years, effective April 1, 2026.

G R Infraprojects

The company said it has been issued a letter from Western Railways mentioning November 15 as the appointed date for a project worth Rs 262.28 crore. The project involves an EPC tender for gauge conversion of a 38.900 km track and associated work, including all works related to 30 RUBs from Kosamba to Umarpada in the Kosamba–Umarpada section of the Vadodara division of Western Railways.

Groww

Shares of Groww will tracked today amid heavy buying for the past few days.