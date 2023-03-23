Stocks in news: HAL, Nazara Technologies, IRCTC, Power Grid and more

Benchmark indices extended gains for the second straight session on Wednesday amid a choppy trading session. However, the gains were capped ahead of the US FOMC policy outcome, which kept the traders on the tenterhooks. Sensex added 139.91 points, or 0.24 per cent, to 58,214.59, whereas Nifty50 gained 44.40 points, or 0.26 per cent, to 17,151.90. Broader markets performed mixed as the BSE smallcap index rose about half a per cent, whereas the BSE midcap index was slightly higher at the close. Fear gauge India VIX declined about 2 per cent to end the session at 14.80-level.

Here’s a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

HAL

The government will offload up to 3.5% in Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) through an offer for sale (OFS). The floor price for the OFS has been fixed at Rs 2,450 per share.

Coromandel International

Coromandel International has announced the entry into specialty and industrial chemicals, foray into CDMO and expansion in crop protection chemicals.

Nazara Technologies

Nazara Technologies subsidiary Sportskeeda has announced the acquisition of Pro Football Network, the third NFL publisher in the US.

IRCTC

The board of directors has appointed Dr Lokiah Ravikumar, as a Director (catering services) of the company. Lokiah Ravikumar has a working experience of over 37 years in the hospitality industry covering catering and tourism businesses.

GR Infraprojects

Dibang Power consortium, a joint venture between GR Infraprojects and Patel Engineering, has emerged as a L-1 bidder for the construction of civil works for LOT-4 comprising head race tunnels including intake, pressure shafts, penstocks, power house & transformer cavern, tail race tunnels, pothead yard, adits, etc. for the Dibang Multipurpose Project 2880 MW (12 X 240 MW) in Arunachal Pradesh.

KSB

Nippon Life India Trustee has offloaded 92,000 equity shares or 0.26 percent stake in the pumps and Valves manufacturer via open market transactions. With this, Nippon's stake in the company fell to 2.98 percent from 3.24 percent.

Kajaria Ceramics

Foreign portfolio investor Small Cap World Fund Inc has sold 12.5 lakh shares or 0.78 percent stake in the ceramic and vitrified tiles manufacturer via open market transactions, at an average price of Rs 1,040.03 per share. The transaction was worth Rs 130 crore. Small Cap World Fund Inc owned a 1.06 percent stake or 16.88 lakh shares in the company as of December 2022.

Power Grid

Power Grid has acquired Khavda RE Transmission Ltd, the project SPV to establish transmission network expansion in Gujarat associated with integration of RE projects from Khavda potential RE zone.

Hero MotoCorp

Hero MotoCorp will make an upward revision in the ex-showroom prices of its select motorcycles and scooters, effective from April 1.

Bosch

The Board of Bosch has authorised Guruprasad Mudlapur as Managing Director and Sandeep Nelamangala as Joint Managing Director of the company from July 1.

BHEL

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) and Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) have signed an MoU for joint collaboration for development, manufacturing and deployment of Type-IV cylinders.

GAIL

GAIL's integrated tariff has been set at Rs 58.61/mmbtu, better than analysts expectation of Rs55/mmbtu. GAIL has filed for Rs 68.55/mmbtu tariff but the regulator has assumed lower cost of gas.

Reliance Industries

Reliance Retail's FMCG arm Reliance Consumer Products expands its portfolio with home and personal care range. It has launched brands for products across bath, hygiene, laundry, and home care.

KEC International

KEC International has secured new orders of Rs 1,560 crore for transmission & distribution projects in India from Power Grid Corporation.

