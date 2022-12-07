Stocks in news: HDFC AMC, Vedanta, Ugro Capital, Vodafone Idea and more

Benchmark indices closed lower on Tuesday amid weak global market trends and rising crude prices. Sensex fell for the third session and ended 208.24 points or 0.33 per cent lower at 62,626.36. During the day, the 30-stock index tumbled 444.53 points or 0.70 per cent to 62,390.07. Nifty slipped 58.30 points or 0.31 per cent to close at 18,642.75.

Here’s a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

HDFC Asset Management Company: UK-headquartered investment firm and promoter abrdn Investment Management plans to offload its entire 10.21% stake in the mutual fund player on Wednesday via a block deal and will cease to be a co-sponsor of the company.

Vedanta: The Anil-Agarwal led mining major plans to raise up to Rs 500 crore via debentures. The oil-to-metals conglomerate will raise the amount in one or more tranches.

Siemens: The engineering firm has emerged as the lowest bidder for a project for manufacturing 1,200 electric locomotive of 9000 HP (horse power) worth over Rs 20,000 crore at Dahod in Gujarat. Indian Railways had floated the tender for manufacturing and maintenance of 9,000 HP electric locomotives at Dahod in April this year.

Vodafone Idea: The telecom player's plan to issue Rs 1,600-crore debentures to mobile tower vendor ATC Telecom Infrastructure has lapsed in absence of any response from the government on the conversion of interest dues into equity.

Bikaji Foods International: The snacks company has logged a 43.5 per cent year-on-year growth in consolidated profit after tax of Rs 40.92 crore. Revenue in Q2 grew 32 per cent to Rs 577 crore compared to the year-ago period.

Jammu & Kashmir Bank: The state-run lender announced its partnership with Maruti Suzuki India to ease car loan facilitation for its customers through the auto major's smart finance digital platform.

Craftsman Automation: Private equity firm Marina III Singapore sold its entire 5.48 per cent stake or 11,56,808 shares at an average price of Rs 3,200 in the engineering company for Rs 370 crore through an open market transaction.

Ircon International: The railway company has won an order for signalling and telecommunication system from Sri Lanka Railways. The order worth Rs 122 crore is under the Indian line of credit.

Ugro Capital: The non-banking financial company’s board will meet on December 9 to consider raising funds via the issuance of market-linked non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis.

Dynacons Systems and Solutions: The IT company has won a Rs 116 crore private cloud solution order from Union Bank of India. The order covers supply, installation, and maintenance for hyper-converged infrastructure and software solution for the bank.