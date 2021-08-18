Stocks in news: HDFC Bank, Canara Bank, Future Retail, HCL Tech and more

Indian benchmark indices are likely to open on a flat to positive note today as SGX Nifty rose 48 points to 16,649.

On Tuesday, the benchmark indices ended at record highs, tracking gains in index majors Tech Mahindra, TCS, Titan and Infosys despite weak global markets. Sensex closed 209 points higher at 55,792 and Nifty advanced 51 points to 16,614.

Here's a look at stocks, which are likely to remain in news today.

HDFC Bank: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has permitted the country's largest private sector lender HDFC Bank to issue new credit cards to its customers, news agency Reuters reported on Tuesday.



After three instances of network outages, the RBI had last year prohibited the bank from selling new credit cards and launching digital initiatives. It had also asked the lender to improve its systems before the curbs are lifted.

DCM Shriram: The Company has entered into an Agreement with Zyrone Dynamics Havacilik Danismanlik Ve Ar-Ge San. Tic. A.S., a company incorporated and existing underthe laws of the Republic of Turkey. As per the Agreement the Company would subscribe to 30% of the capital of the foreign company comprising of 25715 shares at a total investment of just over USD 1.05 million in five tranches over a period of about a year, subject to necessary approval with regard to foreign investment under FEMA Regulations.

Future Retail: The Delhi High Court Tuesday said it will implement the single-judge order restraining Future Retail Ltd (FRL) from going ahead with the ?24,713 crore deal with Reliance Retail to sell its business, which was objected to by US-based e-commerce giant Amazon, in case no stay is obtained from the Supreme Court within four weeks.

Canara Bank: The public sector lender has launched the Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) of equity shares to raise funds up to Rs 2,500 crore. The Board of Canara Bank, while authorising the QIP issue, approved a floor price of Rs 155.58 per equity share, the bank said.

InterGlobe Aviation: ICRA Limited has reaffirmed InterGlobe Aviation Limited's short-term rating at [ICRA] A1. The Long-term rating of the Company has been downgraded by one level from [ICRA] A+ to [ICRA] A while the outlook remains negative.

HCL Tech: The company has signed a five-year, end-to-end IT transformation services deal with Wacker Chemie AG, a German multinational chemical company, to establish a modernized digital workplace and improve its quality-of-service delivery.

SpiceJet: The company announced it was transferring its cargo and logistics services on a slump sale basis to its subsidiary SpiceXpress and Logistics Private Limited.

“The proposed transfer of business to SpiceXpress will allow the new company to rapidly grow its innovative logistics platform and its unique fulfilment as a service business model," said Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet, in a statement.