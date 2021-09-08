Stocks in news: HDFC Bank, TVS Motor, Coal India, Wipro and more

Indian benchmark indices are likely to open higher today as SGX Nifty rose 44 points to 17,423 amid mixed global cues.

On September 7, Sensex and Nifty ended with mild losses after investors rushed to book profits at higher levels amid weak cues from European markets.

Here are the stocks that are likely to be in focus today.

TVS Motor: Chennai-based TVS Motor Company said it has appointed ETG Logistics (ETGL) as its new distributor in South Africa as part of its expansion plan in the country.

ETGL will operate 30 dealerships for TVS Motor Company in South Africa under the partnership, the company said in a regulatory filing.

It will also support TVS Motor with dedicated sales, service, spares and customer relationship management (CRM), including the assembly set-up and training centre in Johannesburg.

HDFC Bank: The bank said it has signed a pact with the National Small Industries Corporation (NSIC) for providing credit support to the micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) sector.

Under this, the country's largest private sector bank will also provide MSMEs with a set of specially-tailored schemes to enhance their competitiveness.

Coal India Limited: State-owned CIL's arm Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL) despatched a total of 85 rakes of coal to power plants on Monday, as against a target of 84 rakes, according to a statement.

The development assumes significance in the wake of the power plants across the country grappling with coal shortages.

"MCL despatched an overall 85 rakes of coal to the power plants, as against a target of 84 rakes," the Coal India Ltd (CIL) arm said in the statement.

Ceat: Tyre maker Ceat said it has initiated an exercise to revamp its retail sales network to enhance customer experience.

The company said it would be revamping Ceat Shoppes nationwide, which will start with 10 new design stores in metro cities and key markets in the coming months.

The company also plans to launch an additional 50 stores in the current financial year. It is targeting 500 exclusive stores by 2023, making it one of the largest tyre dealership networks in India.

NFL: State-owned fertiliser firm said Nirlep Singh Rai has been appointed as Chairman and Managing Director of the company.

In a regulatory filing, NFL informed that Nirlep Singh Rai, Director (Technical), has been appointed as Chairman & Managing Director, on the Board of the company with effect from date of his assumption of charge i.e. September 6.

Wipro: Securonix and the company announced partnership to deliver managed security services.

(With inputs from PTI)