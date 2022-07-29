Stocks in news: HDFC, Sun Pharma, NTPC, Delta Corp and more

Benchmark indices ended higher for the second straight session on Thursday led by heavy buying in Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv shares amid a mixed trend in the global equity markets. Sensex jumped 1,041.47 points to end at 56,857.79 and Nifty advanced 287.80 points to 16,929.60. Bajaj Finance was the top Sensex gainer ending 10.68 per cent higher, followed by Bajaj Finserv rising 10.14 per cent post June quarter earnings.

Share Market Live: Sensex, Nifty likely to open higher today

Here's a look at stocks that are likely to remain news today.

HDFC, Sun Pharma, NTPC, HDFC Life Insurance, Indian Oil Corp, DLF, Ashok Leyland, Cipla, Cholamandalam Investment & Finance, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Piramal Enterprises and Star Health and Allied Insurance are among firms that will announce their earnings today.

Delta Corp: Financial services company BofA Securities Europe SA offloaded over 16 lakh shares of gaming and hospitality firm Delta Corporation for Rs 31 crore through an open market transaction.

Vedanta: The company reported a marginal 4.6 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 4,421 crore for the quarter ended June.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories: The pharma major's consolidated profit for Q1 rose 108 per cent at Rs 1187.6 crore against Rs 570.8 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Revenues in Q1 were up by six per cent to Rs 5215.4 crore compared to Rs 4,919.4 crore in the first quarter of FY22.

SBI Life Insurance: The largest private sector life insurer logged a 18 per cent growth in net income at Rs 263 crore in the April-June quarter. Net premium income rose to Rs 11,036 crore in the reporting quarter from Rs 8,312.5 crore a year ago.

TVS Motor Company: The two-wheeler player's consolidated net profit stood at Rs 297 crore for the first quarter ended June 30 against a net loss of Rs 15 crore in the COVID-19 hit April-June quarter of the last fiscal.

Dr Lal Path Labs: The diagnostic services provider's consolidated net profit declined 57 per cent to Rs 58 crore for the first quarter ended June 30 against a net profit of Rs 134 crore in the April-June period of the last fiscal.

Punjab National Bank: The lender reported a 69.8 per cent year-on-year (YoY) fall in its standalone net profit at Rs 308 crore for the quarter ended 30 June, 2022. The public sector lender had reported a net profit of Rs 1,023 crore in the year-ago period.

Jubilant FoodWorks: The QSR company bought 40 per cent stake in Roadcast Tech Solutions Private Limited that offers a logistics platform for the management of last-mile delivery operations. The acquisition cost is Rs 14.98 crore.