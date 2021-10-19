Stocks in news: HUL, Nestle India, SBI, Reliance Industries, SAIL and more

Indian benchmark indices are likely to open on a positive to flat note amid mixed global cues.

Equity market extended its winning streak to the seventh session on Monday, tracking heavy buying in banking, IT and metal stocks despite a weak trend in global markets.

Sensex ended 459.64 points or 0.75 per cent higher at its new closing record of 61,765.59 and Nifty surged 138.50 points or 0.76 per cent to its all-time closing high 18,477.05.

Here are the stocks that are likely to be in focus today.

HUL: The company will announce its earnings for the quarter ended September 2021 today.

Tata Coffee: The company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 34.04 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 23.20 crore in Q2FY21. Revenue from operations rose to Rs 548.52 crore from Rs 543.43 crore YoY.

SBI: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 1 crore on the State Bank of India (SBI) and Rs 1.95 crore on Standard Chartered Bank - India for non-compliance with directions and guidelines issued by the central bank.

The penalty on SBI has been imposed for non-compliance with the directions contained in 'Reserve Bank of India (Frauds classification and reporting by commercial banks and select FIs) directions 2016', RBI said in a statement.

SAIL: Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has offloaded 82,802,533 equity shares or 2.01 per cent stake in Steel Authority of India (SAIL). Post this transaction, LIC's stake in the company has decreased to 6.68 per cent from 8.69 per cent.

The life insurer executed the sale through open market transactions.

In June 2021, LIC had offloaded 8,32,84,667 equity shares or 2.02 per cent stake in the company. LIC had last decreased its stake in SAIL to 8.69 per cent from 10.71 per cent earlier.

RIL/Future Retail: The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Monday allowed Reliance Retail Ventures' creditors and shareholders to hold meetings to seek approval for the company's proposed Rs 24,700 crore deal with Future Group. The NCLT's Mumbai bench allowed the application by Reliance Retail's creditors and shareholders to convene a meeting seeking approval.

On June 22, the NCLT had reserved its order on the plea by Reliance Retail seeking consensus of shareholders for the company's deal with Kishore Biyani-led Future Group.

A similar petition by the Future Group was allowed by the NCLT, paving its way for meetings of creditors and shareholders in order to seek approval for the transaction.

Hatsun Agro Products: The company reported higher profit at Rs 82.09 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 65.78 crore in Q2FY21. Revenue from operations rose to Rs 1,635.41 crore from Rs 1,327 crore YoY.

Nestle India: The company will announce its earnings for the quarter ended September 2021 today.