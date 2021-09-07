Stocks in news: Infosys, BPCL, Lux Industries, Nuvoco Vistas and more

Indian benchmark indices are likely to open flat today as SGX Nifty was trading 5 points higher at 17,396.

On September 5, Sensex and Nifty closed at their lifetime highs. Sensex rose 166 points to end at 58,296 and Nifty gained 54 points to 17,377, driven by gains in index majors Reliance Industries and Infosys amid strong global cues and unabated foreign capital inflows.

Lux Industries: J G Hosiery, which owns the Macho innerwear brand, on Monday said it has filed a complaint with advertising watchdog ASCI for allegedly copying its television advertisement by Lux Industries, which rejected the allegations.

It has been alleged that J G Hosiery''s Amul Macho TOING Ad has been copied by Lux Industries for its LUX Cozi television commercial. The company has launched a new advertisement campaign for its Lux Cozi inner wear brand featuring Bollywood star Varun Dhawan.

BPCL: Fitch Ratings on Monday said uncertainty over the bidder consortiums and process complexity, including valuation, may lead to potential delays in privatisation of India's second-largest fuel retailer, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL).

Affirming BPCL's rating at ''BBB-'' with a negative outlook, Fitch said it continues to treat the potential divestment of the company by the Indian government as an event risk.

"Bidders are conducting due diligence, but uncertainty over the bidder consortiums and process complexity, including valuation, may lead to potential delays.

Infosys: The company said it has almost completed its buyback programme and its buyback committee will meet on September 8 to consider closure of the buyback programme.

Infosys board has approved an up to Rs 9,200 crore buyback plan, which commenced from June 25. The IT major had proposed to buy back shares at a maximum price of Rs 1,750 apiece.

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation: The company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 114.28 crore in Q1FY22 against Rs 37.52 crore in Q1FY21

Orient Cement: HDFC Asset Management Company sold 44.70 lakh shares in the company via open market transaction on September 3, reducing shareholding to 2.97% from 5.15% earlier.

Jubilant FoodWorks: Promoter entity Jubilant Consumer created a pledge on 7.25 lakh equity shares of the company.