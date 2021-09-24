Stocks in news: Infosys, Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel, Vedanta, more

Indian benchmark indices are likely to open flat today as SGX Nifty rose 29 points to 17,858 amid positive global cues.

On September 23, Sensex rallied 958 points to 59,885, Nifty rose 272 points to close the day at an all-time high of 17,822.



Here are the stocks that are likely to be in focus today.



Ashoka Buildcon: The company has acquired 60 per cent stake in equity share capital of Ashoka Bettadahalli Shivamogga Road Private Limited for Rs 3 lakh.



Infosys: IT major Infosys acknowledged that some users continue to experience difficulties in accessing the income tax portal and assured that it is working expeditiously, in collaboration with the Income Tax Department, to further streamline end-user experience.



The Bengaluru-based company, which has drawn flak for glitches continuing months after the launch of the portal in June, said it has seen steady increase in usage over the last few weeks, and more than three crore taxpayers have logged into the portal and successfully completed various transactions.



Vedanta: Mining giant Vedanta said it will delist its American depositary shares and concentrate all trading of its equity shares on the BSE and NSE.



"Vedanta Ltd announces its intention to delist (''Delisting'') its American depositary shares (ADSs) representing its equity shares from the NYSE and to terminate its ADS program.



PVR: CRISIL has downgraded long term credit rating on company's bank loan facilities to A+/Negative from AA-/Negative, and short-term rating to A1 from A1+.



Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel: Vodafone Idea lost 14.3 lakh subscribers in the month, while state-owned BSNL and MTNL lost 10.1 lakh and 5,874 users, respectively.



Reliance Jio's wireless user base increased by over 65.1 lakh subscribers in July 2021, followed by the net addition of 19.4 lakh by Bharti Airtel, according to the latest data from regulator Trai.



In percentage terms, Reliance Jio's wireless subscriber base grew 1.49 per cent, while Airtel's user base rose 0.55 per cent. MTNL and Voda Idea saw a 0.18 per cent and 0.52 per cent decline in their wireless subscriber base, respectively. BSNL user base shrunk 0.88 per cent.



Adani Enterprises: The company announced the incorporation of wholly-owned arm "Adani Digital Labs Pvt Ltd". ADLPL is yet to commence its business operations, the company said in a filing to the BSE.



"The company has incorporated a WOS (wholly-owned subsidiary) namely, ''Adani Digital Labs Private Limited'', on September 22, 2021," the filing said.

