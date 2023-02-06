Stocks in news: ITC, Tata Steel, Paytm, IndiGo and more

Domestic equities took a sharp relief rally on Friday after Adani stocks rout. Optimism over easing inflation, nearing of the end of interest rate hike cycle and buying in financial stocks pushed the markets higher. Sensex rallied 909.64 points, or 1.52 per cent, to 60,841.88, whereas Nifty settled at 17,854.05, rising 243.65 points, or 1.38 per cent.

Here's a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

ITC: The FMCG firm reported a 21% year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit for the quarter ended December to Rs 5,031 crore. Revenue from operations, rose a meagre 2.3% to Rs 16,226 crore.

MOIL: With a output of 1.26 lakh tonnes of Manganese Ore in January, MOIL has logged its best ever January production since inception, which is 7.7% higher than the same period last year.

Tata Steel: The firm is likely to report a muted set of earnings for the third quarter of the current fiscal.

Paytm: The firm has turned positive at the EBITDA level in the December quarter, three quarters ahead of its guidance. The company posted a net loss of Rs 392 crore for the quarter ended December. The net loss has narrowed from Rs 779 crore a year ago.

IndiGo : Aviation firm IndiGo reported a multi-fold rise in net profit to Rs 1,422 crore for the three months ended December. Profit rose over 1,000%, compared with Rs 129 crore in the last-year period. Revenue from operations climbed 61% to Rs 14,932 crore in the third quarter

Quess Corp : The firm logged a revenue growth of 4% and an EBITDA growth of 8% on a quarter-on-quarter basis. Meanwhile, EBITDA margins climbed by 10 basis points. The PAT during the quarter came in at Rs 86 crore, up 116% quarter-on-quarter.

Emami : Consolidated net sales rose 2% to Rs 975 crore in the December quarter while revenue from operations rose marginally at Rs 983 crore. The company's PAT rose 8% to Rs 237 crore.

SUN TV: Revenues (excluding IPL & Movies) stood at Rs 810 crore as against Rs 829 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year. The company has also declared an interim dividend of Rs 3.75 per equity share for the financial year 2022-23.

Tata Power: The firm on Friday logged a 91% year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated profit after tax to Rs 1,052 crore. Its consolidated revenue was up by 30% at Rs 14,339 crore.



JK Tyre: The firm has reported a quarterly profit of Rs 67 crore in the third quarter compared with Rs 54 crore in the December quarter of last year. Revenue came in at Rs 3,613 crore in the December quarter.

P&G Health: Net profit rose over 70% to Rs 77 crore in Q3, compared with Rs 45 crore in the same period of last year. Revenue was up 11% to Rs 310 crore.



Also read: SGX Nifty down 27 points: Asian markets, dollar movement, Q3 earnings, FPI flows & more

Also read: Adani Enterprises, SBI, Tata Steel: What should be your strategy amid the volatility