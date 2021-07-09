Stocks in news: TCS, Avenue Supermarts, Delta Corp, Coal India and more

Sensex and Nifty opened lower today amid weak Asian markets. While Sensex was trading 317 points lower at 52,254, Nifty lost 81 points to 15,646.

On Thursday, benchmark indices ended in the red in line with negative global cues. Sensex slumped 486 points as rising cases of the COVID-19 Delta variant in multiple countries and hawkish comments from the US Federal Reserve spooked investors. The 30-share index ended 485.82 points lower at 52,568 and Nifty dropped 151.75 points to 15,727.

Here's a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Tata Consultancy Services: The company reported lower consolidated profit at Rs 9,008 crore in Q1FY22 against Rs 9,246 crore in Q4FY21. Revenue rose to Rs 45,411 crore in Q1 from Rs 43,705 crore YoY.

Jammu & Kashmir Bank: The Reserve Bank has levied a penalty of Rs 1 crore on the bank, on account of contravention of directions contained in circulars on 'Lending to Non Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) and Bank Finance to Non Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs)'.

Sangam Renewables: The company sold its entire stake in its subsidiary Waacox Energy to Aditya Birla Renewable at an enterprise value of Rs 81.57 crore on the transaction. The company will use these proceeds to pare its short-term debt by Rs 40.32 crore on a standalone basis.

Delta Corp: The company will announce its earnings for the quarter ended June 2021 today.

Avenue Supermarts: The owner of popular retail chain D-Mart will declare its earnings for Q1.

Tata Steel: CARE upgraded long-term credit rating on the company to AA+ from AA and the outlook to stable from negative.

Elgi Equipments: The company's wholly owned subsidiary in USA, 'Elgi Compressors USA Inc.' has formed a joint venture firm in the US by the name 'Gentex Air Solutions, LLC.' as a North Carolina limited liability company, along with James Gery and Diego Hernandez. Elgi Compressors USA Inc has invested $95,000 in the share capital of Gentex Air Solutions, LLC.

Bharat Dynamics: The company has inked a deal worth about Rs 499 crore with Ministry of Defence for manufacturing and supply of Akash Missiles to the Indian Air Force.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering: CARE reaffirmed long term credit rating on the company at A-, but downgraded outlook to Negative from Stable.

Tata Motors, J&K Bank: The homegrown auto major has tied up with Jammu & Kashmir Bank for retail finance. It has inked a two-year memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Jammu & Kashmir Bank, the largest commercial vehicle financier in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, in a collaborative effort to offer financing options to its customers.

Coal India: The state-owned coal producer has inked a deal for purchase of 11 Russian rope shovels for nearly Rs 1,462 crore. Electric rope shovels play a vital role in opencast mines for loading of material.

Union Bank of India: The private lender said it has accepted bids to raise up to Rs 1,150 crore by issuing Basel III-compliant bonds. The bank is issuing Basel III-compliant debt instruments in the nature of debentures eligible for inclusion in tier 2 capital of Rs 500 crore with green shoe option of up to Rs 650 crore on private placement basis.

CDSL: The leading depository said the number of active demat accounts opened with it has reached 4-crore mark. CDSL, which began operations in 1999, had 1 crore active demat accounts in September 2015, crossed 2 crore in January 2020, 3 crore in January 2021 and 4 crore in July 2021.

Shriram Transport Finance Company: The NBFC has received Rs 312.50 crore from its promoter Shriram Capital Finance in lieu of allotment of preference shares and warrants.

Sanofi India: The firm has received approval for its Phase 3 clinical study in India to assess the safety, efficacy and immunogenicity of their adjuvanted recombinant-protein COVID-19 vaccine candidate.